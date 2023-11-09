 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digital Diamond Baseball V11 update for 9 November 2023

Minor Patch Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12661194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a bug related to the assigning of pitcher holds. The version number will remain the same (11.2.9) after the update.

Shutdown Digital Diamond Baseball and Steam, and then restart Steam to get the update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2318831 Depot 2318831
  • Loading history…
Depot 2318832 Depot 2318832
  • Loading history…
Depot 2318833 Depot 2318833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link