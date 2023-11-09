Enhanced AI & Gameplay!

Elevate Your Tycoon Experience!

Greetings, Entrepreneurs!

We're excited to roll out an update that's packed with improvements aimed at perfecting your gameplay in "Parking Tycoon: Business Simulator." Here's what's new in your tycoon world:

Enhanced Gameplay Features:

Traffic AI Overhaul: We've upgraded the traffic system for smoother vehicle flow and fewer collisions. It’s not perfect, but it's a leap forward in traffic management.

Upgraded Employee Logic: Our employee bots are now sharper than ever, ensuring your parking empire runs more efficiently.

Refined Interaction: Interacting with objects like trash and parking spaces is now more intuitive. Cleaning up and maintaining your lots is a breeze!

Fortified Fences: Keep your property safe with our new, virtually indestructible Level 3 fences.

Pause and Plan: Need a breather? Now you can pause the game to strategize your next big business move.

Spot Damaged Cars Instantly: A new outline feature highlights vehicles in need of attention, helping you manage your lots even better.

Added Chinese language

Plus, we've made several minor adjustments to ensure a smoother and more stable gaming experience.

Your input drives our updates, and we're committed to continually evolving the game to meet your expectations. Keep the feedback coming, and let's build the best parking empire the virtual world has ever seen!

Keep expanding,