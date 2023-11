Share · View all patches · Build 12661095 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy

It's time for an adventure!

Best Elf is available now on Steam!

A limited time bundle called the 'Champion' which includes both Faulty Apprentice and Best Elf for 25% off. With Steam's "complete my bundle" functionality, existing owners of Faulty Apprentice will be able to purchase Best Elf at the discounted price.

Are you team light elf or team dark elf?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1583240