Historical Crop Price Charts, Balanced Endless Mode Pricing & Optimized Weeds

Howdy, fellow cultivators! Gather 'round for the latest scoop on ACRES – our beloved farming haven. It's that time again for a mid-week update, and before we dive into the nitty-gritty details of what's sprouting in this patch, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you. Your playtime, suggestions, and feedback have turned ACRES into a thriving community, and witnessing some of you clocking in over 20 hours is nothing short of awe-inspiring. So, buckle up your overalls, grab your pitchforks, and let's explore the flourishing fields of this update together!

Historical Crop Price Insights

Dive into the past with the new Historical Crop Price feature! Now, you can check out previous crop prices and compare them to the current market rates. Simply open the price history graph in the farm details window. I've also spread out curves for each crop season category throughout the year, adding more balance and variety to your decision-making process.



Balanced Endless Mode Pricing

In response to your feedback, I've overhauled the pricing in Endless Mode. Now, you'll receive double the wholesale value for each crop when selling directly out of storage without orders. Let the endless farming prosperity begin!

Optimized Weeds for a Smoother Experience

Recognizing the significance of a smooth farming journey, I've brought forth optional optimized weeds to elevate your gameplay experience! Head to the Video Settings Menu to take control. "Animate Weeds" lets you enable or disable wind animation motion for each weed, while "Use Simple Weeds" replaces the high-poly mesh with a simplified version, addressing flickering and screen issues associated with shadows and movement.



Additional Changes in EarlyAccess_0.23.1109

The time tooltip now displays a localized month name for a more immersive experience.

I've fixed the pesky bug where the License widgets didn't initialize on a new game.

Clicking on the build number now conveniently copies the text to the keyboard, making bug reporting a breeze.

Once again, thank you for your dedication to ACRES. It was initially designed as a game for a few hours, but seeing many of you surpass the 10 and 20+ hour mark is truly heartwarming.

Happy Farming!

Jimi