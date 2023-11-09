 Skip to content

Desktop Pet Project update for 9 November 2023

Added bad whistle to items

It has some interesting interactions with pets, but mostly pets will be angry if you use this bad whistle.
You can use it by pressing rightclick, sound depends on whistle position and whistle type.

