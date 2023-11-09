A New Bus & Multiplayer Improvements

Hello Ground Crew,

Welcome our newest addition; the AMT Vivair Bus!

With patch 1.1.0, a new Bus model will be introduced to the game, allowing you to transport passengers from the moment the update is released. This vehicle will be featured as new free content in the game.

The AMT Vivair is based on the latest models of buses currently operating at airports. It combines comfort with high performance and reliability. This bus can accommodate up to a hundred people, equipped with a 176 kW engine, ensuring efficient operation on the airport apron under various conditions, even with a large number of passengers on board.

Starting today, while playing AirportSim, you can utilize two models of buses. We hope that the newly added AMT Vivair will perform well, enabling you to efficiently transport thousands of passengers without delays.

We’ve also heard your feedback on several multiplayer features. You now have more control over your lobbies! We’ve added a kick player feature, and you can set passwords.

Of course that is not all we’ve done for patch 1.1.0, as there are multiple bug fixes, some features and new visuals, however for those we would love to refer you to our patch notes here.

We hope you love the changes! Ready to hop on the AMT? See you on the tarmac!