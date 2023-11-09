Full Release Patch Notes (Day 0 Patch)

Share · View all patches · Build 12660683 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 20:33:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello There, Castaways! 🏝️

The patch notes we were so eagerly waiting for are here!!! Happy full release day 🐸💚

👥 Multiplayer

Steam and Epic Cross-Play added! More Cross-Play coming at a later time.

💯 Quality of Life Improvements

Updated the Input in the game to be more user-friendly.

All late-game Plants now mature faster.

Streamlined how saving and loading are handled in the main menu

🍃 Flow

Improved the beginning of the game

The game now starts at a different location.

The Hammer and Hatchet tutorial is now combined and appears after you’ve fixed the first Shrine.

The Combat Tutorial has been moved to after you reach the Hamlet.

Improved the starting path to better guide the player towards the Hamlet.

Thorn Bushes can no longer be destroyed by swords.

Building the Tree House and the rooms inside it are now cheaper.

The Gardening Chest should be easier to find.

The Tree House can no longer be acquired as a placeable item. A permanent Tree House is located in the area where Sariel teaches you how to create a garden.

Frogboy jumps away right after introducing the S.E.L.L. Chest. Find him in the Froglet Grove to buy the Tent.

Sariel now opens her shop earlier than before.

Some items, like the Frog House, should now be available in Frogboy’s Shop earlier.

👀 Visuals

Scholar Statues has an updated visual to be easier to see. It also starts glowing when you place a Frog on it to unlock that part of the map.

Updated Achievement, Companion Level, and Quest Icons.

New 4K loading screens implemented

New and improved visuals for the Daily Summary Screen.

💃 Animation

Added Sitting Animations for each object the player can sit on.

Combat

Updated size and color of the monsters of the island to better showcase their power level

Removed the Amri Root connected to Monster Spawners on the island.

Monsters Spawned by Monster Spawners are stronger than before.

Added more places for monsters to naturally spawn on the island.

🌻 Resource Gathering

Economy Update Multiple items have had their Sell and Buy prices adjusted. Valuable items have a chance to drop from multiple new sources. Ribbits can now be found when cutting Tall Grass. Digging gives more Sand in the Desert Dunes and Dawning Sands, and more Snow in the Sunless Horn. Fishing Nodes should now spawn more frequently in Fenland Point. Ribbits can now be auto-picked up.



🖥️ GUI

The Buy Button is now greyed out when selecting an item in a shop that you can’t afford.

The Health Bar in the inventory screen is now below the player’s name.

The list of players playing is now only visible when more than one player is playing.

Sell Value is now visible on the description text of items that can be sold.

Icons for cycling through the Item Bars should now be more visible.

Added a button on the Title Screen for easy access to our other available games.

Updated animation showing Ribbits gained and lost.

Added notice and solution prompt for fixing corrupted saves.

🎶 Audio

Mixing Updates on music and general audio

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue causing Shop Preview to still be present after an NPC moved away from that location.

Fixed areas where the companion would get stuck while following the player.

C.A.T. should no longer be flying in the Workshop and should use the correct Idle Animation.

Fixed the issue causing some players to fall through the ground in the Sanctuary.

Fixed the issue causing a region on the map to not update.

Fixed the issue causing C.A.T. to stop having interesting things to say.

Fixed an issue where the characters would sit in strange angles.

Fixed multiple areas where the player could get stuck.

Fixed misaligned text in the Friends List.

Fixed jittering text in the Crafting Menu.

Fixed an issue causing the main quest to stop progressing if the player never talked to Frogboy after creating the Bottle O’ Wind.

Fixed issue causing multiple items to never appear in Frogboy’s Shop.

Fixed issue where C.A.T. returns to standing idle in the shop.

Reduced the movement in the grass during strong winds.

Fixed issue causing a sub-region in the island to not be visible on the map.

The screen should no longer go to black before the Daily Summary Screen is displayed when going to sleep in interiors.

Fixed visible seams in the landscape.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on a perpetual loading screen.

Fixed an issue where the player could press buttons on the main menu before it was loaded.

Fixed an issue where the game would get soft-lock if the player disconnected a controller while loading into the game.

Fixed a saving and loading issue with the Scholar Statues.

Fixed an issue where repeated saving and loading would expand the inventory size.

Chests should now always play proper animations when interacted with.

Various multiplayer issues were fixed.

Snowcastle Games