Small Update (Leaderboard)

Leaderboard is alive!!!

I think we all want to know how well the other's chairs run. Therefore I have added the leaderboard into the game, the top 500 of each level, total time, and 15m race are applied. Here is the link.

https://steamcommunity.com//stats/2575060/leaderboards/12167942

I have also made a gameplay video and published it on Steam and YouTube. I hope it helps you find some way to run the chair faster. Here is the link.



Changes about this update:

Leaderboard system

Leisure chair adjust

Improve detection of the finish area

Camera small adjust (again)

What is coming: