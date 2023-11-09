 Skip to content

Lively Chair Simulator update for 9 November 2023

Small Update (Leaderboard)

Lively Chair Simulator update for 9 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboard is alive!!!
I think we all want to know how well the other's chairs run. Therefore I have added the leaderboard into the game, the top 500 of each level, total time, and 15m race are applied. Here is the link.
https://steamcommunity.com//stats/2575060/leaderboards/12167942

I have also made a gameplay video and published it on Steam and YouTube. I hope it helps you find some way to run the chair faster. Here is the link.

Changes about this update:

  • Leaderboard system
  • Leisure chair adjust
  • Improve detection of the finish area
  • Camera small adjust (again)

What is coming:

  • The chairs are learning some different languages

