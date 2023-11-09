Update, Version 20231109





English

############Content################

[Bazaar]You can now choose to adopt sheep from Afaf, in addition to cats or dogs. (She still does background checks to see if you are a suitable owner.)

[Butcher]The game now tracks how many pets you sent to Zhao Sandao to be butchered.

[Bazaar]Afaf will no longer allow you to adopt any pets after you have sent at least one pet to be butchered.

[Wiki]Everything mentioned above has been updated to the game's wiki.

[The Jackel's Nest]Dr. Jackel now also buys "A Helping Hand."

[Faith]Changed how the game checks if faith is Christianity to be tag-based.

[Faith]Changed how the game checks if a faith is an Abrahamic Religion to be tag-based.

[Faith]New tenet: Samujier is Jesus. (Requires either Christianity religion or Samujier religion. It basically combines the benefits of both. It works just like syncretism tenets in Crusader King 3)

[Samujier Cathedral]The entire area is now accessible. There is a short story when you enter. It's a religious debate that will unlock "Samujier is Jesus" for you.

[Samujier Cathedral]Added a new BGM for the story content mentioned above.

简体中文

############Content################

【巴扎】你现在除了猫猫和狗狗之外，也能从阿法夫那里领养羊。（她依然会对你做背景调查，确保你适合作为主人。）

【屠夫】系统现在会追踪你把宠物送给赵三刀进行屠宰的数量。

【巴扎】在你将至少一只宠物送给赵三刀屠宰之后，阿法夫现在不会允许你领养任何宠物。

【维基】上面提及的内容已经更新到游戏的维基。

【豺狼的巢穴】豺狼医生现在也会收购【一臂之力】

【信仰】修改了系统检查一个信仰是否是基督教信仰的方法。改为基于Tag的判定。

【信仰】修改了系统检查一个信仰是否是亚伯拉罕信仰的方法。改为基于Tag的判定。

【信仰】新信条：萨姆吉尔既是耶稣。（需要基督教信仰或萨姆吉尔信仰使用。基本上是一个结合双方有点的信条。类似于王国风云3里的类似信条。）

【萨姆吉尔大教堂】整个区域现在可以进入。加入了一个简单的剧情。开场会有一段关于宗教的辩论，会解锁【萨姆吉尔既是耶稣】的信条。

【萨姆吉尔大教堂】给上面这段剧情加入了一个新的背景音乐。

Latest news from Ukraine/烏克蘭小劇場

https://controlc.com/c1ab83cf

https://pastelink.net/4ej0wvla