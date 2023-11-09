Our top community room picks for October!

Even more monthly picks? 🤯

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/1c2f3a0fc381e6f6ec17963adf994fcbf2b33f34.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/1c2f3a0fc381e6f6ec17963adf994fcbf2b33f34.png)[/url]

That's right, we've prepared yet another batch of freshly picked community rooms for you to check out! In case you missed out last week's special Spooky Edition of our top community room picks, be sure to check it out right here. If you're not up for anything spooky right now, we've got plenty more room suggestions that might be just what you're looking for. So without any further ado, let's dive right into our monthly picks for October!

A mysterious talisman!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/a3f6e51f9379c340e64e0ba0b589270abf94cb8c.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/a3f6e51f9379c340e64e0ba0b589270abf94cb8c.jpg)[/url]

Napoleon's Lost Talisman by MajesticWind takes place at a museum featuring an exhibit on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte. We always love a good museum room, but what makes this one special is that it's based on a real-life escape room that was designed by the builder of its digital counterpart. Interestingly, we haven't seen a whole lot of escape rooms that were rebuilt in Escape Simulator so far! Now... who will be the first person to recreate an in-game community room in the real world? 👀

What a twist! 😱

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/a6d963307843e7ccb20d0327ba13bc31c2ccf653.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/a6d963307843e7ccb20d0327ba13bc31c2ccf653.jpg)[/url]

Sometimes, the title of a community room doesn't really require any further explanation from us. Case in point: A Space Room... With A Twist! by bigTbone59. The title pretty much says it all, doesn't it? It's a space room with a twist! What could that twist be? Why, you'll need to find out for yourself, of course! 😉

An insightful escape room

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/4cfa984c3ea450fcbb4dfb8c228f9b17efcc06c3.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/4cfa984c3ea450fcbb4dfb8c228f9b17efcc06c3.jpg)[/url]

We always love to see it when the room builders from our community manage to create a unique experience and that's exactly what Brush$troke achieved with No Escape. No Escape features a narrative that explores a darker theme by putting players in the shoes of someone who's diagnosed with depression. It manages to tell a very personal and immersive story, which really sets it apart from most other community rooms.

It's a cat-astrophe! 🐈

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/4cfa984c3ea450fcbb4dfb8c228f9b17efcc06c3.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39212689/36686ce3e29d24c437647853793f7f93c6fe9f64.jpg)[/url]

APOCATLYPSE by ilybitch definitely isn't the first cat-themed room to ever get featured on our monthly picks and we hope it won't be the last one either! APOCATLYPSE features excellent humour and some VERY interesting puzzles. Absolutely purrrrrfect for cat lovers and enthusiasts!

Don't let this sale escape!

Surprise! Escape Simulator is currently discounted with 25% off until November 13. Don't let this sale escape you, and get yourself a copy of the game to start your big brain adventure!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790/Escape_Simulator/

See you next month!

And that's it for all of October's monthly picks! We hope you'll all enjoy these rooms as much as we did. If you would like to talk to some of the amazing builders featured here, then be sure to join us on our official Discord or come talk to us on our subreddit. We hope to see you there!

♥ Pine team