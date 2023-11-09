Korea Dynasty 0.5.28 Update

Improvements
Item
- Silk Top 8 clothing item has been added.
- Cotton Bottoms 10 costume item has been added.
- Burlap Hood 2 costume item has been added.
System
- The shortcut key to open the door has been changed from the ‘F’ key to the ‘E’ key.
Animals/NPCs
- A mask dancing clown NPC has been added to the exhibition hall.
Construct
- The color of the stone steps has been changed to a tone similar to the floor color.
Balance
- The wolf's running speed has slowed slightly.
Player
- The motion of mining ore with a pickaxe has been changed.
User convenience
- The ability to feed a horse while riding it has been added.
- An explanation of ‘research’ has been added to the help.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an error where horses could not be fed.
- Mitigated an error where horse calls were not working properly.
- Fixed an issue where the main mission icon would disappear.
- Fixed an issue where the main mission icons appeared in different positions.
- Fixed an error where some NPCs had different AI.
- The performance of instrument items has been changed to be synchronized.
- Fixed an issue where the main mission, The Hunter, was not working properly.
- Fixed an error where multiple kings were spawned during a main mission.
- Fixed an issue where the main mission icon was not visible on the map.
