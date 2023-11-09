 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 9 November 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.28 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12660536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • Silk Top 8 clothing item has been added.
  • Cotton Bottoms 10 costume item has been added.
  • Burlap Hood 2 costume item has been added.

System

  • The shortcut key to open the door has been changed from the ‘F’ key to the ‘E’ key.

Animals/NPCs

  • A mask dancing clown NPC has been added to the exhibition hall.

Construct

  • The color of the stone steps has been changed to a tone similar to the floor color.

Balance

  • The wolf's running speed has slowed slightly.

Player

  • The motion of mining ore with a pickaxe has been changed.

User convenience

  • The ability to feed a horse while riding it has been added.
  • An explanation of ‘research’ has been added to the help.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an error where horses could not be fed.
  • Mitigated an error where horse calls were not working properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the main mission icon would disappear.
  • Fixed an issue where the main mission icons appeared in different positions.
  • Fixed an error where some NPCs had different AI.
  • The performance of instrument items has been changed to be synchronized.
  • Fixed an issue where the main mission, The Hunter, was not working properly.
  • Fixed an error where multiple kings were spawned during a main mission.
  • Fixed an issue where the main mission icon was not visible on the map.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link