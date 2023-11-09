Singleplayer Hotfix Patch on Nov.9

Howdy, Builders!

We released a new singleplayer hotfix that aims to improve your gaming experience. Please see the changelist below for more information.

Fixed the traigger conflict between the summit plot and the quest "Him",

Fixed the problem with the DLC Alienware T-shirt pack's not sending email.

Resolved the issue with the DLC clothing where the clothes and hats were positioned strangely after being put in the wardrobe.

Resolved the problem where Professor Luo's departure prevented Nia's proposed plot from triggering.

Resolved the situation where a delayed Day of Memory resulted from an early Dance Off and the clcok alarm reminder was not adjusted appropriately.

Fixed the issue that caused a freeze when mounting to take Penny's the "Battle of the Bands" quest.

Fixed an issue where NPC outfits were not restored after completing the 'The Next Top Model' quest

Fixed a problem whereby certain mainstory quests might not trigger after completing the "Builder Cruise x Operation Flowergate" quest.

Fixed an issue with elevators loading slowly in the Salvage Company backyard.

Based on your feedback, we are also working on a standalone patch that will optimize and fix any issues related to the factory. This patch is expected to be released next week, so be sure to stay updated!

We are also excited to let you know that we are currently in the process of making the Deluxe Bundled DLC contents available for individual purchase. We will keep you posted on the release date as soon as it is confirmed.

Last but not least, We believe your feedback is crucial to our future. Our Singleplayer or Multiplayer surveys are the perfect opportunity to share your thoughts and experiences. Your valuable insights will help us improve and create a better experience for you and our community. Please take a moment to fill out the survey and let us know your opinions.

Thank you for join My Time community, and happy building!

If you like Sandrock, please leave a comment or review on our Steam page or our Discord community. We'll improve Sandrock with your help.

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Subscribe to Youtube

Join our Discord

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website