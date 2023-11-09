Patch 1.13.1 Now Available For Farming Simulator 22!

Please Note! The patch is currently being rolled out across platforms. It can take a couple of hours until the update becomes available on your system. Crossplay services may be affected in the meantime.

Patch 1.13.1 for Farming Simulator 22 is now available to download on PC and consoles. Not only does this update prepare your game for the upcoming launch of our Premium Expansion, it also brings you a new outfit: the Firefighting suit.

Changelog for Patch 1.13.1

Please Note! As with all major updates to Farming Simulator, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.

New Additions

Added Firefighting Suit

Bugfixes & Changes

Adjustments on Kröger PWO 24 and increased available wheelconfigurations

Fixed issues with mod updates if the game has not been restarted

Arena-Mode

Added functionality for players to initiate a technical break

Fixed various issues with technical break

Fixed various issues after a game reset

Fixed direct delivery drop calculation

Fixed admin settings on console

Improved overloading into Kinze trailer

Modding

New GIANTS Editor 9.0.5 is needed for map modding

Changing the number of angle channels for the fields no longer needs a separate custom shader

Fixed crashes on maps with an empty traffic system

Premium Expansion & Edition Coming Soon!

Premium Expansion

New Crops: Carrots, Parsnips & Red Beet

New Map: Zielonka (Central European)

New Factories & Production Chains

Over 35 New & Specialized Machines

4 New Brands, 15 Brands Overall

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2243200/Farming_Simulator_22__Premium_Expansion/

Premium Edition

Farming Simulator 22 Base-Game

Premium Expansion (above)

Platinum Expansion

Antonio Carraro Pack

Kubota Pack

Vermeer Pack

Göweil Pack

Hay & Forage Pack

HORSCH AgroVation Pack

Unannounced Pack

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33022/Farming_Simulator_22_Premium_Edition/