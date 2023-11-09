Patch 1.13.1 Now Available For Farming Simulator 22!

Please Note! The patch is currently being rolled out across platforms. It can take a couple of hours until the update becomes available on your system. Crossplay services may be affected in the meantime.
Patch 1.13.1 for Farming Simulator 22 is now available to download on PC and consoles. Not only does this update prepare your game for the upcoming launch of our Premium Expansion, it also brings you a new outfit: the Firefighting suit.
Changelog for Patch 1.13.1
Please Note! As with all major updates to Farming Simulator, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.
New Additions
- Added Firefighting Suit
Bugfixes & Changes
- Adjustments on Kröger PWO 24 and increased available wheelconfigurations
- Fixed issues with mod updates if the game has not been restarted
Arena-Mode
- Added functionality for players to initiate a technical break
- Fixed various issues with technical break
- Fixed various issues after a game reset
- Fixed direct delivery drop calculation
- Fixed admin settings on console
- Improved overloading into Kinze trailer
Modding
- New GIANTS Editor 9.0.5 is needed for map modding
- Changing the number of angle channels for the fields no longer needs a separate custom shader
- Fixed crashes on maps with an empty traffic system
Premium Expansion & Edition Coming Soon!
Premium Expansion
- New Crops: Carrots, Parsnips & Red Beet
- New Map: Zielonka (Central European)
- New Factories & Production Chains
- Over 35 New & Specialized Machines
- 4 New Brands, 15 Brands Overall
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2243200/Farming_Simulator_22__Premium_Expansion/
Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 22 Base-Game
- Premium Expansion (above)
- Platinum Expansion
- Antonio Carraro Pack
- Kubota Pack
- Vermeer Pack
- Göweil Pack
- Hay & Forage Pack
- HORSCH AgroVation Pack
- Unannounced Pack
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33022/Farming_Simulator_22_Premium_Edition/
Changed files in this update