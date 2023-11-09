 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farming Simulator 22 update for 9 November 2023

Patch 1.13.1 Now Available For Farming Simulator 22!

Share · View all patches · Build 12660375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please Note! The patch is currently being rolled out across platforms. It can take a couple of hours until the update becomes available on your system. Crossplay services may be affected in the meantime.

Patch 1.13.1 for Farming Simulator 22 is now available to download on PC and consoles. Not only does this update prepare your game for the upcoming launch of our Premium Expansion, it also brings you a new outfit: the Firefighting suit.

Changelog for Patch 1.13.1

Please Note! As with all major updates to Farming Simulator, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.

New Additions

  • Added Firefighting Suit

Bugfixes & Changes

  • Adjustments on Kröger PWO 24 and increased available wheelconfigurations
  • Fixed issues with mod updates if the game has not been restarted

Arena-Mode

  • Added functionality for players to initiate a technical break
  • Fixed various issues with technical break
  • Fixed various issues after a game reset
  • Fixed direct delivery drop calculation
  • Fixed admin settings on console
  • Improved overloading into Kinze trailer

Modding

  • New GIANTS Editor 9.0.5 is needed for map modding
  • Changing the number of angle channels for the fields no longer needs a separate custom shader
  • Fixed crashes on maps with an empty traffic system

Premium Expansion & Edition Coming Soon!

Premium Expansion

  • New Crops: Carrots, Parsnips & Red Beet
  • New Map: Zielonka (Central European)
  • New Factories & Production Chains
  • Over 35 New & Specialized Machines
  • 4 New Brands, 15 Brands Overall

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2243200/Farming_Simulator_22__Premium_Expansion/

Premium Edition

  • Farming Simulator 22 Base-Game
  • Premium Expansion (above)
  • Platinum Expansion
  • Antonio Carraro Pack
  • Kubota Pack
  • Vermeer Pack
  • Göweil Pack
  • Hay & Forage Pack
  • HORSCH AgroVation Pack 
  • Unannounced Pack 

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33022/Farming_Simulator_22_Premium_Edition/

Changed files in this update

Farming Simulator 22 Mac Depot 1248132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link