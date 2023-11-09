 Skip to content

Core-Blast update for 9 November 2023

09112023 Update (White Crystal)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Core-Blast White Crystal released.

  • 60 new achievements have been added. (in-game)
  • 2''' general achievements
  • 7' core achievements
  • 44' goal achievements
  • 3' secret achievements

