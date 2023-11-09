Share · View all patches · Build 12660265 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 20:33:23 UTC by Wendy

Today’s the day!

Welcome to the X8 Grand Release

Take a look at what we’ve been working on all these months!



Some details:

X8 is available on Steam for $9.99 USD with the Starter Pack “Archangel” weapon skins included here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1763510/X8/

If you already collected the game prior to the price change, you do not need to purchase the game! It is yours to keep!

Along with the game release comes the release of our first 2 weapon skin packs; the Founder’s Pack, “Mythos”, and the Starter Pack, “Archangel”.

The Founder’s Pack contains 4 electric skins, for the knife, sidearm, Vizor-MP, and Falcon weapons, priced at 3000 coins.



The Starter Pack contains 3 heavenly skins, for the knife, sidearm, and Hellhound weapons.



If you logged in before today to claim the Watermelon skins, your skins will unlock for you automatically upon first login to the game!



In this brand-new release, we have added:

An in-game Store and Vault Purchase coins, skins, and view your collections!

New Achievements (total is now 66!)

Cross-platform parties!

New Reporting system, Hero & Weapon Balancing, and more! (see full Patch Notes in our #dev-log Discord channel)

But this isn’t the end of our plans!

Roadmap:

Ranked Games

Battle Pass

New Maps

New Heroes

New Game Modes

Social Features

More VR interactions

With your invaluable feedback, we have created a game we are proud of and a world we can’t wait for you to immerse yourselves in.

To all the Beta/Early Access testers: Thank you.

And to all the newcomers: Welcome to X8!

Are you up for the challenge?

Join us on Discord to be a part of the conversation at https://discord.gg/x8vr

Download X8 and drop a review!