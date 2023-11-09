Endless mix it mode is finally here

Hello Players,

We have made an update today in which you can access Mix it mode.

Mix it mode is an endless mode that will allow you to play the game endlessly in an arcade mode with the songs shuffled randomly, and featuring many powerups, and at the end there is a leaderboard in which you can compete to be among the first 30 players.

We released the techno version only for now with both modes normal and deathmatch (no health regeneration), each mode has its own leaderboards.

To access this mode you have to pass at least 5 levels.

In the next event we will be releasing a new level with a new track, so stay tuned and have fun.

Also pleasre write to us if you have any comments/suggestions.