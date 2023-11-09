Sanguo's Ambition 4: Three Kingdoms Playtest Version Update 2023.11.9

The routine version update will start maintenance on November 9th at 19:45, and the maintenance time will be approximately 15 minutes.

The following are the updates for this version:

Optimized some scene terrains of the map, added flowing water and clouds.

Optimization of Emperor-related gameplay: After becoming an Emperor, five exclusive Emperor policies will appear, and you can choose three of them to announce. 【Prosperity in War】: Increase the reserve limit of all cities by 10,000. 【Regular Army】: Increase the attack power of all troops by 350 and defense power by 175. 【Loyal to the Emperor】: Reduce the scope of the decisive battle by 1, and generals will not surrender due to the decisive battle. 【Strategic Planning】: Increase the scope of the decisive battle by an additional 1. 【Forced Recruitment】: Enable conscription function, recruit 50% of reserves immediately for 50,000 copper coins.

Added three new policies, three gold ones and three red ones. 【Heaven's Mandate】: The Emperor event is no longer time-limited. 【Seeking Talents】: Can discover wild generals in the city one year in advance. 【Defensive Warfare】: Reserves will participate in battle as city defense durability.

Added a refresh function to policy selection, can be used once per game.

Added display of the scope of the decisive battle affecting cities.

Made adjustments to the battlefield scene images.

Added the relationship between the durability of city walls (degree of damage to the city) and the consumption of food and grass during expeditions.

Increased the speed of city wall durability recovery.

Adjusted the effect of the policy "Principles of Peace" to increase reserves by 5,000 from sub-cities instead of 10,000.

Added special animation effects when the "Decisive Battle City" in the lower right corner is attacked.

Fixed a bug where the computer may recruit captured player generals.

Fixed a bug where enemy buildings remained displayed after capturing a city.

Reduced the speed of computer technology research, and now the computer will not research technology in the first year.

Fixed a bug where city buildings may not be displayed after capturing a city.

Fixed a bug where city buildings may not disappear when attacked.