Dev Update 0.904A Update/HotFix

Hey Survivors! Here is a small update/hotfix to improve on our last update.



New Gas Mask Filter added to allow players to improve durability of equipped Gas Masks.

Added Sleep All Multiplayer option to server settings.

New lootable events added to the map.

New Zambo colour variations added.

Adjusted loot rarity and spawn chances to balance the recent loot changes.

Zeek bags will now only spawn if there is an item inside it.

Destroying placeholder buildings will refund all resources put in.

It will take less time to remove hypothermia if the current temperature is hot/very hot.

Changed Improvised backpack to use 2x rags instead of 4x.

Box of matches now only spawns max of up to 25 in a box.

Failed CB radio calls can potentially be intercepted by other hostiles.

Lootable cars now have more random colours.

Hazmat canister explosions now alert nearby zeeks.

Chat box now starts at the last message.

Chat text now stays on screen for one second longer.

Distance of the driving camera has been slightly increased for better viewing (only for the driver).

Sewing kit is no longer able to fix gas masks or night vision goggles.

Fixed heli crash multiplayer issues.

Fixed Bandits not spawning at the new large camp.

Added sound attenuation to player hurt sound.

Added Mining sound to Sound Effects volume, lowered the overall sound.

Potential Fix for invisible characters when not selecting a character.

Recovered bolt arrows are no longer 0% durability.

Fixed Building of Mines.

Fixed Bait occasionally not going into inventory.

Fixed Mining sound attenuation.

Fixed Spawning Resources on Completed Building.

Fixed for Car Jack issues.

Fixed lamp post collision issues.

Potential fix for loading in with the wrong character.

Localization is fully underway adding languages to HumanitZ.

Brand new prison building coming soon.

We have begun dedicated server development.

Development for multi story building gameplay is in testing.

New Houses, floor plans and interiors coming soon.

Map optimization and level streaming to improve performance.

Community-Led WIP: After this weeks hotfix, we will be digging into updating the map and giving it some TLC. As we work on rolling this out in future updates, we wanted to make players aware that because we will be upgrading the world, which includes houses, players saves and base location MAY be impacted. As the game is in Early Access, making large improvements like this is necessary. The risk here is worth the reward, as we will be doing some major world building with player feedback through EA.

As always, your support has been amazing! 1,000 reviews and counting! We appreciate everyone that has been active in our Discord, in our Steam forums and in our reviews.

Keep your feedback coming as we continue to work with players on making HumanitZ the best it can be. Join us on our Official Discord, and follow us on socials.

HumanitZ Team