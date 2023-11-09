Patch Notes 11/9/2023

More items
- Safe Zone Added, you cannot deal damage to other players here.
- Vendors added to Safe Zone where you can sell or buy most items. Prices are subject to change any time as they can be adjusted dynamically.
- Zombies have sound now, more variety coming later here
- Updates to Map and Compass. Let me know if there are issues with this.
- Random character models added. If you relog you will have a random character model again. Soon you'll be able to select what model you want before loading in.
Known Issues:
- VOIP doesn't work
- Experience window sometimes doesn't load but it's still tracking.
- Vendors have placeholder models for now.
