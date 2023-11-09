 Skip to content

Trepidation Playtest update for 9 November 2023

Patch Notes 11/9/2023

  • Safe Zone Added, you cannot deal damage to other players here.
  • Vendors added to Safe Zone where you can sell or buy most items. Prices are subject to change any time as they can be adjusted dynamically.
  • Zombies have sound now, more variety coming later here
  • Updates to Map and Compass. Let me know if there are issues with this.
  • Random character models added. If you relog you will have a random character model again. Soon you'll be able to select what model you want before loading in.

Known Issues:

  • VOIP doesn't work
  • Experience window sometimes doesn't load but it's still tracking.
  • Vendors have placeholder models for now.

