Update 6.0.17

6.0.17 Patch Notes
- Fixed a critical error in Trading and Mailing UI when splitting stacks and putting them to the trade slot.
- Fixed Mining Node double input.
- Increased Gamepad Cursor max length from 300px to 340px - this should now be more inline with Mouse + KB.
- Improved Jumping logic with Gamepad - This should also now be more inline with Mouse + KB
- Fixed Enigma and other teleport effects being significantly shorter on Gamepad vs. KB+Mouse
- Fixed an Issue with Angelic Realm chests, where if you closed the UI pressing "ESC" instead of the "X" you would not be prompted with a warning.
