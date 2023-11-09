 Skip to content

Hero Siege update for 9 November 2023

Update 6.0.17

Build 12660118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.0.17 Patch Notes

  • Fixed a critical error in Trading and Mailing UI when splitting stacks and putting them to the trade slot.
  • Fixed Mining Node double input.
  • Increased Gamepad Cursor max length from 300px to 340px - this should now be more inline with Mouse + KB.
  • Improved Jumping logic with Gamepad - This should also now be more inline with Mouse + KB
  • Fixed Enigma and other teleport effects being significantly shorter on Gamepad vs. KB+Mouse
  • Fixed an Issue with Angelic Realm chests, where if you closed the UI pressing "ESC" instead of the "X" you would not be prompted with a warning.

