 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ten Thousand Coins: The Golden Merchant Playtest update for 9 November 2023

Playtest Nov 2023 - Small Fixes 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12659990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where players could press the stall button and accidentally sell important goods during Prelude when it should be locked.
  • Fixed a bug where players could be game-locked in Prelude while trading with Broc during the barter tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2636331 Depot 2636331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link