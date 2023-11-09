- Fixed issue in Expedition where the players were automatically extracted after the Envoy dungeon.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where some pick-an-item cards had a yellow text which was difficult to read against the white background.
Shatterline update for 9 November 2023
Patch 80.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2087031 Depot 2087031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update