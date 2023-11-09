 Skip to content

Shatterline update for 9 November 2023

Patch 80.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where the players were automatically extracted after the Envoy dungeon.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where some pick-an-item cards had a yellow text which was difficult to read against the white background.

Changed files in this update

