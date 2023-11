Share · View all patches · Build 12659786 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 14:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello gamers!

Following the release of the Early Access yesterday, we are deploying a short patch to address some issues that we have identified:

Added missing transposer log entry for Bleak island.

Fixed a bug where selling equipped gear equipment corrupt it.

Fixed a bug where corrupted equipment files would lock you out of the equipment menu.

Fixed a few typos on tooltips and dialogues.

Thanks for playing, stay tuned for more news soon!