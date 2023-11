Share · View all patches · Build 12659741 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 10:59:18 UTC by Wendy

-Changes to Chapter 1, Stage 2 Boss Scourge:

Reduced the stun range of the charge attack

Scourge summon's health: 400 → 600

-Unit card Bizhu error fixed:

Summon duration +60% increase → Skill regeneration +25% increase.

-Fixed an error where the "Applied Effects" list in the unit information window during gameplay was mixed up.

-Fixed an error where the boss health bar was not accurately displaying the boss's health.