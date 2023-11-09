Our New Update Is Live!

Greetings, Inmates!

It’s been close to a week since we launched Back to the Dawn, and we are absolutely humbled by the enthusiasm you’ve all shown. Watching you delve into the prison world we’ve created, forming alliances and rivalries with different inmates and sharing survival tips reminds us of the joy we felt during development and the immersive experience we aimed to create with the game.

We’ve been taking in your feedback and suggestions as we continue to optimize the game, and today we're thrilled to announce that we have rolled out another new update with several feature optimizations and bug fixes, and a new feature that many of you have been asking for!

Here's a detailed breakdown of this update:

New Manual Save/Load Feature



Added a manual save/load game functionality within Memory Recall, with a maximum of 10 save slots. Now, you can plan your escape with even more precision, save crucial moments before making pivotal decisions, and explore various pathways without losing progress!

Feature Optimizations

Added an option to skip puzzles after multiple failed attempts in the mailroom and electrical room puzzles.

Added new tutorials for attribute enhancement, prompts for gang orders, and tips related to donation bags.

Adjusted the difficulty of dice rolls in the TV station scenes.

Added a confirmation prompt button when adding skill points.

Exercising in the dormitory, whether by the bed or using the small desk, now accumulates towards the same progress.

Updated the successful connection prompt in the sewer valve adjustment minigame to display an arrow instead of a square.

Optimized the illustrations for the glider and signal tower after a successful escape.

Added ending text for the graveyard ending.

Optimized certain in-game visuals and animation scenes.

Optimized sound effects in the hospital.

Optimized the loading screen icons.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in the "After-Hours Consultation" quest where the "Corrosion Solution" made before receiving the task could not be used to fulfill the objectives.

Fixed an issue with the time spent not halving in the kitchen and yard toilet areas after learning the “Iron Throne” skill.

Fixed an issue where using the "Master Pickpocket" skill would result in negative money.

Fixed an issue where the money stolen using the "Master Pickpocket" skill could exceed the victim’s total amount.

Fixed an issue preventing the purchase of free bread when you have negative money.

Fixed an issue where forcefully quitting the game could prevent re-entry into the game on subsequent attempts.

Fixed an issue causing a game freeze when signing up for a boxing match and checking registration the next day.

Fixed an issue with the game freezing when interacting with the door on the right after entering the operating room.

Fixed certain incorrect timings in task completion evaluations.

Fixed an issue where players could increase Father Anderson's favorability after his departure.

Fixed an issue where staying in the cafeteria until 13:00 on riot day incorrectly forced a scene change.

Fixed an issue with the endless ladder climbing animation for Thomas at low frame rates.

Fixed an issue with the inability to interact with the ladder on the right side of the pipe area.

Fixed an issue with overlapping prisoner positions and display errors in certain scenes.

Fixed an issue in the mailroom warehouse where being over the time limit would forcibly move the player to the right side of the mailroom, and clicking on the cabinet behind the workbench at an angle would teleport back to the warehouse.

Fixed an issue preventing exit from the hospital door when entering the operating room at night.

Fixed an issue with the disappearance of time limits in hospital scenes after saving and quitting.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when lying on the bed and selecting "Check under the bed" or "Tidy up the bed”.

Fixed an issue where Franklin and Ray would appear on the first floor when brawling with Diego on the second night.

Fixed an issue allowing computer usage despite having no remaining computer time.

In our previous announcement, we shared about an upcoming Difficulty Selection Mode feature. While this is still very much on our agenda, we decided to implement the manual save/load feature first as we believe it would offer more flexibility and control to your current playthroughs. Rest assured that we're in the midst of testing and fine tuning, and will keep you updated on our progress. Thank you for your understanding and patience!

We're grateful for your feedback and suggestions as they are key in refining Back to the Dawn at every step ahead. While we may not be able to implement all of them, we are committed to striking a balance between your expectations and the core essence of the game.

If you’re enjoying the new updates and feel that we’ve addressed your concerns, we’d appreciate it if you could consider to update your review, especially if was previously negative. Your positive feedback not only encourages us but also helps in continuously improving Back to the Dawn!

Thank you once again for your unwavering support. Please continue to stay tuned for more updates, and in the meantime, happy strategizing (and prison breaking)!

