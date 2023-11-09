 Skip to content

Stewart The Fox update for 9 November 2023

New Language Additions in Stewart the Fox!

Stewart The Fox update for 9 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've introduced three new languages to enhance your gaming experience in Stewart the Fox. Now you can enjoy the game in your preferred language.

  1. Spanish
  2. German
  3. Dutch

Visit the Language button in the main menu to change the game language.

