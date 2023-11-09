New Language Additions in Stewart the Fox!

We've introduced three new languages to enhance your gaming experience in Stewart the Fox. Now you can enjoy the game in your preferred language.
- Spanish
- German
- Dutch
Visit the Language button in the main menu to change the game language.
