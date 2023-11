Share · View all patches · Build 12659563 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 10:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello galactic pilots!

A new minor update was just released that fixes two bugs:

Fixed co-op level #24 being impossible to finish (thanks to Mal and jackcat1423 for the report!) Fixed single player sometimes controlling both ships in co-op (thanks to Drake for the report!)

Thanks very much for the community's reports of these bugs! It is always extremely appreciated!

As always, have fun!