DEV BLOG 13 - Patch 0.4.33!

Hello everyone.

We are now in Early Access, yay!

However, we continue to be proactive, listen to your feedback, and take note of the bugs very carefully!

We didn't post anything for the official 0.4 release because we were focused on the release, and it's important not to get distracted.

So here's a BIG patch note because we decided not to release 0.5 right away in order to focus more on the quality of 0.4 (and all the bugs). However, we added and prepared content that was supposed to be in 0.6!

We're also making many changes to the game's balance. There are now areas that are easier than before and others that will be much harder.

Please give us your feedback; it helps us move in the right direction.

Before we get to the notes, here is some “dev blog” story.

The Boss of the Biome 4 in the East Belfry still have no name

You may ask how that is possible.

And, if you go back to the article “How do we create monsters in Gold Project” cf:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1760330/announcements/detail/3712699226994690497?snr=2_9_100000_

You know that “making a monster (or a boss) is not a linear, predicted work.

Indeed for most of our monsters and bosses in the game we have an approximate idea of what we want to do, then we do some prototypes and test it.

But a lot of those monsters and Boss still have no name.

Do you have an idea of a name for this good boi? Share it with us here in the comments!

Here is some information about him.

He is a spellcaster

His “twin brother” is a fighter

He live in the East Belfry

He live in the Cathedral (Biome 4)

He can turn into a Ghost

Patch Note

Additions/changes:

Difficulty modes at the start of a new game

Keyboard configuration

Introduction cinematic

Added a save slot system (3 slots) with summaries

The starting screen that informs about the "save logo"

Added shortcuts F11/Alt+Enter (full screen/windowed mode)

Save logo

Cathedral boss, East Wing. It doesn't have a name yet.

Many new maps and areas (no spoilers here :) )

Added a new previously inaccessible monster, the "Paramites"

A lot of narrative additions

Improved Linux support

Biome 4 music (work in progress)

Boss "Golden Giant" combat music

Added an introduction to the "Golden Giant" boss fight

Boss "Golden Widow" combat music

Added an introduction to the "Golden Widow" boss fight

Mini-Boss "Crawley" combat music

Mini-Boss "Soul Devourer" combat music

Biome 3 music (work in progress)

Biome 2 music and combat variations, gold, and light

Added Chinese

Added Japanese

Added Russian

Added Ukrainian

Font adapts to the language

Improved dialog box (aesthetic)

You can only modify your skills in front of a statue

Improved input buffers

New skill icons

New icons on the world map

Added hidden areas

Added gold nuggets

Changed button assignments to "make more sense"

Changed poison to green for better readability

Replaced the visual drop from bosses

Global game rebalancing (still ongoing)

Added a "headless zombie" version, weaker than the Zombie

Bug Fixes:

Golden spiders were counted as killed monsters

World Map issues when deleting game files and starting a new game

Hearts no longer overlap

Ghost superimposition

Invisible dark frog

Missing waterfall on a map

Difficulty mode and save logo not displayed on a new installation

World map markers remained even after defeating the boss

Kali floating as a ghost on a trampoline while being hit

Ghost falls off platforms when pressing a key

Global experience removed from the menu

Several issues when quitting the game after speaking to Auria's statue

Non-functional hidden area

Sometimes impossible to read a stele with a controller

Gold statue unlocked indirectly

Ghost Zombie phases through platforms

Incorrect Dreamirl logo size in "low" graphics settings

Configuration missing for a wave in b2_19

Body teleports when the ghost is active, causing a crash

Error when changing language during gameplay

Issues with certain skill stats when changing maps

Fixed several monster-related bugs

Praying to a statue by pressing S when exiting the menu

Gold exchange is performed like healing, by holding down a key

Inconsistent health bar in some scenarios (when quitting the game)

Purchase of boss skills not saved

Endless deaths from "hands"

The "map" skill icon is gray the first time you open the skill tree

Fixes to many skills

Error when fighting Crawley if the game was quit after the fight and then restarted

Error while navigating up/down in the save slot menu

Error when the Giant Worm hits the lever in b2_14

Dash bug with the ghost

Map and "junction" configuration bugs (multiple reports)

World map bug shifted by 1px

World map displaying a location that was never visited

Patch 0.5 is coming next

We'd like to thank everyone for your participation, and we will continue our efforts!

The next patch "0.5" will be released soon and will provide access to a new area, along with a new "mini boss": The Fallen King.

Will you be able to complete the currently available content before the release of version 0.5?

See you very soon! ~~