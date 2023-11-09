DEV BLOG 13 - Patch 0.4.33!

Hello everyone.
We are now in Early Access, yay!
However, we continue to be proactive, listen to your feedback, and take note of the bugs very carefully!
We didn't post anything for the official 0.4 release because we were focused on the release, and it's important not to get distracted.
So here's a BIG patch note because we decided not to release 0.5 right away in order to focus more on the quality of 0.4 (and all the bugs). However, we added and prepared content that was supposed to be in 0.6!
We're also making many changes to the game's balance. There are now areas that are easier than before and others that will be much harder.
Please give us your feedback; it helps us move in the right direction.
Before we get to the notes, here is some “dev blog” story.
The Boss of the Biome 4 in the East Belfry still have no name
You may ask how that is possible.
And, if you go back to the article “How do we create monsters in Gold Project” cf:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1760330/announcements/detail/3712699226994690497?snr=2_9_100000_
You know that “making a monster (or a boss) is not a linear, predicted work.
Indeed for most of our monsters and bosses in the game we have an approximate idea of what we want to do, then we do some prototypes and test it.
But a lot of those monsters and Boss still have no name.
Do you have an idea of a name for this good boi? Share it with us here in the comments!
Here is some information about him.
- He is a spellcaster
- His “twin brother” is a fighter
- He live in the East Belfry
- He live in the Cathedral (Biome 4)
- He can turn into a Ghost
Patch Note
Additions/changes:
- Difficulty modes at the start of a new game
- Keyboard configuration
- Introduction cinematic
- Added a save slot system (3 slots) with summaries
- The starting screen that informs about the "save logo"
- Added shortcuts F11/Alt+Enter (full screen/windowed mode)
- Save logo
- Cathedral boss, East Wing. It doesn't have a name yet.
- Many new maps and areas (no spoilers here :) )
- Added a new previously inaccessible monster, the "Paramites"
- A lot of narrative additions
- Improved Linux support
- Biome 4 music (work in progress)
- Boss "Golden Giant" combat music
- Added an introduction to the "Golden Giant" boss fight
- Boss "Golden Widow" combat music
- Added an introduction to the "Golden Widow" boss fight
- Mini-Boss "Crawley" combat music
- Mini-Boss "Soul Devourer" combat music
- Biome 3 music (work in progress)
- Biome 2 music and combat variations, gold, and light
- Added Chinese
- Added Japanese
- Added Russian
- Added Ukrainian
- Font adapts to the language
- Improved dialog box (aesthetic)
- You can only modify your skills in front of a statue
- Improved input buffers
- New skill icons
- New icons on the world map
- Added hidden areas
- Added gold nuggets
- Changed button assignments to "make more sense"
- Changed poison to green for better readability
- Replaced the visual drop from bosses
- Global game rebalancing (still ongoing)
- Added a "headless zombie" version, weaker than the Zombie
Bug Fixes:
- Golden spiders were counted as killed monsters
- World Map issues when deleting game files and starting a new game
- Hearts no longer overlap
- Ghost superimposition
- Invisible dark frog
- Missing waterfall on a map
- Difficulty mode and save logo not displayed on a new installation
- World map markers remained even after defeating the boss
- Kali floating as a ghost on a trampoline while being hit
- Ghost falls off platforms when pressing a key
- Global experience removed from the menu
- Several issues when quitting the game after speaking to Auria's statue
- Non-functional hidden area
- Sometimes impossible to read a stele with a controller
- Gold statue unlocked indirectly
- Ghost Zombie phases through platforms
- Incorrect Dreamirl logo size in "low" graphics settings
- Configuration missing for a wave in b2_19
- Body teleports when the ghost is active, causing a crash
- Error when changing language during gameplay
- Issues with certain skill stats when changing maps
- Fixed several monster-related bugs
- Praying to a statue by pressing S when exiting the menu
- Gold exchange is performed like healing, by holding down a key
- Inconsistent health bar in some scenarios (when quitting the game)
- Purchase of boss skills not saved
- Endless deaths from "hands"
- The "map" skill icon is gray the first time you open the skill tree
- Fixes to many skills
- Error when fighting Crawley if the game was quit after the fight and then restarted
- Error while navigating up/down in the save slot menu
- Error when the Giant Worm hits the lever in b2_14
- Dash bug with the ghost
- Map and "junction" configuration bugs (multiple reports)
- World map bug shifted by 1px
- World map displaying a location that was never visited
Patch 0.5 is coming next
We'd like to thank everyone for your participation, and we will continue our efforts!
The next patch "0.5" will be released soon and will provide access to a new area, along with a new "mini boss": The Fallen King.
Will you be able to complete the currently available content before the release of version 0.5?
See you very soon! ~~
Changed files in this update