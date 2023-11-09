Super Match Season 15 Announcement

Super Match Season 15

Season Period: After maintenance on November 9th ~ December 7th 05:00 (UTC Time Zone)

Reward Payout Schedule: During maintenance on December 21st, 2023

Calling all Soldiers! Season 15 has kicked off in style!!

But wait, there's more excitement in store for you. In addition to our in-game rewards,

we've introduced a remarkable Time Extension Kit Random Box to spice things up.

Begin your journey today and stand a chance to seize this fantastic new prize!

As for the in-game reward items for the Top 100 Rankers, Sponsors, and Lucky Players,

they will be distributed just as they were in the previous season.

TOP RANKER REWARDS



TOP SPONSORS REWARDS



LUCKY ONES REWARDS

