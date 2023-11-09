 Skip to content

Racine update for 9 November 2023

Racine 1.0.3 Patchnote

Last edited by Wendy

Pushing a new patch live. We fixed the issue we had about the languages not loading properly, sorry about that!
We made some bugfixing, and also some tweaks to the game! (so you won't spend 2 hours against a barrel)

1.0.3 Patchnote

  • Fixing a bug that could lead to a crash where the character could keep on attacking the Poison boss if he healed during it's death animation
  • Fixing a problem with certain languages not loading properly or displaying as intended
  • Put back the skill icons in the right order
  • Saves management optimization (seamless but we still wanted to let you know)
  • Tweaking the barrel - it will now die automatically after 15 attacks if no other spirit is presentm 30 attacks if there one or more spirit left. This is made to prevent very long battles depending on the builds
  • Changing the default gamepad profile so the correct one is set when launching the game on Steamdeck
  • Correcting a typo in the Priest's dialog in French

