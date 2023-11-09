 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 9 November 2023

Update Notes for November 9th

Update Notes for November 9th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed broken recycling buttons
  • fixed missing player got hit feedback
  • fixed reduced poison length
  • larger boss and chest markers
  • less Limadon spawns
  • removed miss feedback on wind

