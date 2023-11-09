- fixed broken recycling buttons
- fixed missing player got hit feedback
- fixed reduced poison length
- larger boss and chest markers
- less Limadon spawns
- removed miss feedback on wind
Scrappage update for 9 November 2023
Update Notes for November 9th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
