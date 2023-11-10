Patch Notes Version 1.0.2

Hi!

Firstly, a huge thank you for everyone that has been enjoying Risk of Rain Returns! All of us at Hopoo Games have been watching the streams, videos, tweets (X's??) and messages and have been blown away by the response to our latest game.

Today we have an update on an upcoming control feature, and patch 1.0.2 - mainly focussed on bug/crash fixes. Here's a full list of changes:

Fixed Cremator being allowed to spawn in certain locations which it was intended to be blacklisted from.

Made HAN-D trial description correctly say 200 pts instead of 125 required.

Changes the following stage variants to fix abnormalities: Ancientvalley 2, Desolate Forest 3 & 5, Hivecluster 1 & 3, Riskofrain 2, Temple of the Elders 1

Fixed a crash when an unusual gamepad type device is connected.

Fixed an obscure crash that can occur when viewing the command menu.

Updated some files related to input extension which should better blacklist certain devices that behave poorly when detected as controllers.

Fixed a crash that could occur at certain points if the game was closed.

The game now appropriately responds to cutscene videos failing to load entirely. the intro will be skipped and ending will just be a black screen with text.

Fixed a scenario in which the large healing chest could drop no item.

Adjusted Highway Robbery trial to refer to Flashbang correctly.

Fixed a frame-perfect crash when an Evolved Lemurian took flight and died at the same time.

Introduced a save backup system independent of Steam Cloud.

Fixed a possible crash with Miner's alt primary.

Fixed skill descriptions being displayed incorrectly depending on your aspect ratio.

Fixed a crash that could occur when making a server.

Fixed a crash when using specific languages.

Known Issues (to be fixed in a future patch)

Bandit, a Sniper challenge, and a HAN-D challenge currently do not unlock if you're a client in an online game.

Permanent invincibility bug when losing a temporary Dios Friend.

Certain users are experiencing a very loud sound when restarting the game in some scenarios / Providence Trials.

If the game was set to fullscreen on a display that was disconnected, it may be unable to launch.

Sniper's secondary skill not interacting properly with Backup Magazine.

Overloading enemies' electricity has more range than intended.

Another massive thank you to everyone who has reported bugs; it's hugely valuable information and is massively appreciated! We've also heard your feedback on balance issues and will be addressing these in future patches. If you want to share feedback or have any other bug reports you can report them easily on our Discord.

We would like to also give you an update on one of the most popular pieces of feedback we have received over the last couple of days:

We will be implementing independent horizontal (not full 360) aim options in a future patch.

We will be writing this feature and implementing a version of horizontal-exclusive mouse aim that will function as follows:



Mouse Users

The game will have a setting to utilize your cursor position permanently as your horizontal aim direction. This can be disabled.

Controller/Keyboard Exclusive Users

The game will have two more mappable features so that controllers and keyboard users can also determine aiming direction independent of movement. This feature is also going to be optional.



We are developing this feature in direct response to community feedback - our hope is that it will provide a much smoother experience to players who prefer mouse input, without giving that option an advantage over keyboard/controller players.

As this is a brand new feature and is being developed alongside future bugfix/crash patches we cannot give a time estimate for this update, but we'll keep you informed as best we can!

Thanks again everyone!

Hopoo Games

p.s. We've also launched an Official Wiki! The community is hard at work filling the pages - https://riskofrainreturns.wiki.gg/wiki/Risk_of_Rain_Returns_Wiki