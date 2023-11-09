Silent Scream 1.0.5 Patch Notes



Hello Community,

Hope you're well. It's exciting for you to know that in this patch 1.0.5, we've added controller support for steam. Moreover, we've also fixed some bugs

and improved some quality of life features.

Input:

Added Controller Support (XBOX, Dualshock Controllers(USB))

Fixed a bug about input rebinding issues

System:

Fixed a bug where cloud data won't loading after deleting save file from locally

UI: