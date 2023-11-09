 Skip to content

SILENT SCREAM update for 9 November 2023

Silent Scream 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Silent Scream 1.0.5 Patch Notes · Build 12659044

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello Community,

Hope you're well. It's exciting for you to know that in this patch 1.0.5, we've added controller support for steam. Moreover, we've also fixed some bugs
and improved some quality of life features.

Input:

  • Added Controller Support (XBOX, Dualshock Controllers(USB))
  • Fixed a bug about input rebinding issues

System:

  • Fixed a bug where cloud data won't loading after deleting save file from locally

UI:

  • Added gamepad rebinding options for the controller support
  • Fixed a bug where applying for package didn't work on keyboard
  • Fixed UI overlap issues on different monitor resolution

