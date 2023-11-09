Silent Scream 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Hello Community,
Hope you're well. It's exciting for you to know that in this patch 1.0.5, we've added controller support for steam. Moreover, we've also fixed some bugs
and improved some quality of life features.
Input:
- Added Controller Support (XBOX, Dualshock Controllers(USB))
- Fixed a bug about input rebinding issues
System:
- Fixed a bug where cloud data won't loading after deleting save file from locally
UI:
- Added gamepad rebinding options for the controller support
- Fixed a bug where applying for package didn't work on keyboard
- Fixed UI overlap issues on different monitor resolution
