This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Want to level up faster? Then treat yourself to Ancelloan’s Blessing at a reduced price and benefit from 100% more hunting experience for one hour!

From 9th November (11 AM CET) till 11th November (11 AM), there will be a 40% discount on Ancelloan’s Blessing in the NosMall!

Have fun,

The NosTale Team