UPDATE 1.26

Dear Queens and Kings,

After extensive testing on the beta branch we now finally feel ready to roll out the save game feature we announced a couple of weeks ago. Due to its technical nature we expected this one to be quite error prone in its first iterations – and it was. It was amazing how thoroughly you tested this update and there is no way we could’ve found all those little issues without your help. So a massive Thank you to everyone who helped to polish this update with us.

Here is what changed:



*_• Your games get now saved* after sunrise every morning. That means you can leave your sessions anytime and just continue them at a later point. When selecting a level there is now a “Continue” button if you left a running match.

• If you got defeated you can now choose to retry from the last morning too. No need to grind through the whole level all over again if you wish to explore the same strategy anyway.

• This option is also available in the pause menu, allowing you to instantly restart from the last morning.

• We added a score bonus of 10% for finishing a level without retries

• When deciding to restart the level from the beginning you can now immediately re-pick your perks and weapon without returning to the main menu. This works from the pause menu as well as from the victory/defeat screen._**

That’s it for this update. As always, thank you for being such a fantastic community. Right now we’re working on an exciting new feature we can’t wait to share with you!

All the best,

Jonas & Paul