0.5.2 Changelog

Features
- Window size can be selected from a list of predefined resolutions in settings.
- Idle timer can now be disabled in multiplayer games. When creating a game select "No idle timeout" in the idle time select.
Fixes
- Fixed a crash when joining via Steam invitation with slow internet connection
- Fixed de-syncing issues with slow internet connection
- Added loading states on buttons
- Added waiting popup when joining via Steam invitation
- "Enter" key now works on the "password join" screen
- A message is displayed when trying to join a room that no longer exists
Changed files in this update