Ludo Online update for 9 November 2023

0.5.2 Changelog

Features

  • Window size can be selected from a list of predefined resolutions in settings.
  • Idle timer can now be disabled in multiplayer games. When creating a game select "No idle timeout" in the idle time select.

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when joining via Steam invitation with slow internet connection
  • Fixed de-syncing issues with slow internet connection
  • Added loading states on buttons
  • Added waiting popup when joining via Steam invitation
  • "Enter" key now works on the "password join" screen
  • A message is displayed when trying to join a room that no longer exists

