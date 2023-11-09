Minor Update 0.12.24 - 15 New Rune Race Minigames!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🏃15 New Rune Race Minigames

New runes are coming to the Island in the form of timed races! Can you reach all of the checkpoints before time is up?

We're introducing a new mini-game to Saleblazers this week with Rune Races. Throughout the map, you can now find runes protected by energy barriers, which can be earned by entering the runic circle to start the race and then hitting all the checkpoints before time runs out.

These races can be short sprints through a riverbed, longer treks across an area, and even golf cart challenges. Each player in a server can complete a Rune Race on their own and earn the associated rune.

We're starting with fifteen races to discover and complete and will add more soon!

🤺More Consistent Melee Combat

In this patch, we made a few changes to make combat more consistent based on a lot of feedback we received.

Lunging towards an enemy will disable animation-based root motion, to reduce likelihood of sliding past an enemy

Adjusted several weapon movesets to combo better

Adjusted hurtbox timings of several moves

Increased hitstun values of some items

Reworked medium box moveset (cash register, chair) by swapping the heavy attack and last normal hit for a more consistent combo

Changed hit reaction animations so enemies don't slide around as much when they are hit

Let us know how you feel over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers or on the Steam forums!

⚙️More RAM Optimizations

Main Menu: 4.3GB -> 3-3.5GB

Island: 8.6GB -> 4-5.5GB !!!

A big focus this last week has been to reduce the amount of RAM the game uses, which should increase FPS and allow more people to enjoy the game on weaker machines. We've made great strides so far, and will continue to work on this!

0.12.24 Changelog

⭐ New

New sprinting minigame at Ambrosia's Camp

New sprinting minigame at Canyon

New sprinting minigame at Bamboo Forest

New sprinting minigame at Cliffside in Bamboo Forest

New sprinting minigame near the lighthouse in New Bedstone

New sprinting minigame at the entrance to the Prairie

New sprinting minigame at the Shepherd Ruins

New sprinting minigame at the Wizard Camp

New sprinting minigame at the Bamboo Forest Valley ruins

New 2 vehicle races at Desert

New sprinting minigame at Glider Mountain

New sprinting minigame at Invasion Island

New sprinting minigame at bridge near Pop Pop's House

New sprinting minigame at ruins near Pop Pop's House

Added character name and character level to the main menu

Added new Totems to Snowville Outskirts and Stronghold Gate

➡️ Changes

Removed root motion when melee lunging at entities, which reduces slippery melee feeling

Adjusted medium box, large box, and knife combos to be faster, have more accurate hurtbox timings, and have less slippery hit reaction animations

Medium box heavy attack and last normal hit swapped, with faster attack timings and different knockup properties

Knife combo heavy charge time reduced and cancel timer reduced

Knife combo jump attack lunge is more consistent

Large box combo moveset damage increased

Night now starts at 7:00PM instead of 9:00PM, which will affect indoor lighting and some spawners

Changed images for new campaign, load game, and custom game cards in main menu

Rebalanced Totem prices

Added sprite to fishing minigame bobber to make it easier to track where the bobber is

Added hitmarker notification when hitting inanimate objects vs. characters

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes

Door will not open for customers if any adjacent floor tile is marked as Generic or Staff, to better control the flow of customers

🎷 Audio Changes

Updated shop night time high intensity music

Adjusted transition of game zone tracks to better match sun going down

Added new error sound when the player doesn't have enough money to purchase a Totem

Fixed Totem unlock audio not playing on correct audio group

Adjusted reverb zone mix for action and hit SFX

Quest UI SFX no longer is affected by reverb

Updated hitmarker SFX

⚙️ Optimizations

Reduced RAM usage by removing unnecessary AI from being pooled when they didn't need to be

Reduced RAM usage by cropping unused pixels from world map

Reduced RAM usage and garbage collection by optimizing world spawner query code

🛠️ General Fixes