Minor Update 0.12.24 - 15 New Rune Race Minigames!

🏃15 New Rune Race Minigames
New runes are coming to the Island in the form of timed races! Can you reach all of the checkpoints before time is up?
We're introducing a new mini-game to Saleblazers this week with Rune Races. Throughout the map, you can now find runes protected by energy barriers, which can be earned by entering the runic circle to start the race and then hitting all the checkpoints before time runs out.
These races can be short sprints through a riverbed, longer treks across an area, and even golf cart challenges. Each player in a server can complete a Rune Race on their own and earn the associated rune.
We're starting with fifteen races to discover and complete and will add more soon!
🤺More Consistent Melee Combat
In this patch, we made a few changes to make combat more consistent based on a lot of feedback we received.
- Lunging towards an enemy will disable animation-based root motion, to reduce likelihood of sliding past an enemy
- Adjusted several weapon movesets to combo better
- Adjusted hurtbox timings of several moves
- Increased hitstun values of some items
- Reworked medium box moveset (cash register, chair) by swapping the heavy attack and last normal hit for a more consistent combo
- Changed hit reaction animations so enemies don't slide around as much when they are hit
Let us know how you feel over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers or on the Steam forums!
⚙️More RAM Optimizations
Main Menu: 4.3GB -> 3-3.5GB
Island: 8.6GB -> 4-5.5GB !!!
A big focus this last week has been to reduce the amount of RAM the game uses, which should increase FPS and allow more people to enjoy the game on weaker machines. We've made great strides so far, and will continue to work on this!
0.12.24 Changelog
⭐ New
- New sprinting minigame at Ambrosia's Camp
- New sprinting minigame at Canyon
- New sprinting minigame at Bamboo Forest
- New sprinting minigame at Cliffside in Bamboo Forest
- New sprinting minigame near the lighthouse in New Bedstone
- New sprinting minigame at the entrance to the Prairie
- New sprinting minigame at the Shepherd Ruins
- New sprinting minigame at the Wizard Camp
- New sprinting minigame at the Bamboo Forest Valley ruins
- New 2 vehicle races at Desert
- New sprinting minigame at Glider Mountain
- New sprinting minigame at Invasion Island
- New sprinting minigame at bridge near Pop Pop's House
- New sprinting minigame at ruins near Pop Pop's House
- Added character name and character level to the main menu
- Added new Totems to Snowville Outskirts and Stronghold Gate
➡️ Changes
- Removed root motion when melee lunging at entities, which reduces slippery melee feeling
- Adjusted medium box, large box, and knife combos to be faster, have more accurate hurtbox timings, and have less slippery hit reaction animations
- Medium box heavy attack and last normal hit swapped, with faster attack timings and different knockup properties
- Knife combo heavy charge time reduced and cancel timer reduced
- Knife combo jump attack lunge is more consistent
- Large box combo moveset damage increased
- Night now starts at 7:00PM instead of 9:00PM, which will affect indoor lighting and some spawners
- Changed images for new campaign, load game, and custom game cards in main menu
- Rebalanced Totem prices
- Added sprite to fishing minigame bobber to make it easier to track where the bobber is
- Added hitmarker notification when hitting inanimate objects vs. characters
🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
- Door will not open for customers if any adjacent floor tile is marked as Generic or Staff, to better control the flow of customers
🎷 Audio Changes
- Updated shop night time high intensity music
- Adjusted transition of game zone tracks to better match sun going down
- Added new error sound when the player doesn't have enough money to purchase a Totem
- Fixed Totem unlock audio not playing on correct audio group
- Adjusted reverb zone mix for action and hit SFX
- Quest UI SFX no longer is affected by reverb
- Updated hitmarker SFX
⚙️ Optimizations
- Reduced RAM usage by removing unnecessary AI from being pooled when they didn't need to be
- Reduced RAM usage by cropping unused pixels from world map
- Reduced RAM usage and garbage collection by optimizing world spawner query code
🛠️ General Fixes
- Rebaked AI nav mesh for the entire map, which should fix many scenarios where AI would run inside rocks etc.
- Fixed several disconnect to menu cases
- Fixed empty dialogue node persisting after kicking a customer out of your shop
- Fixed many item descriptions from being grammatically incorrect or being in the wrong tone
- Fixed Golf Course shop proxy glass rendering above fog
- Fixed snow not deforming in front of Zena's Stronghold
- Fixed Clock missing hour hand
- Fixed case where a player could view the credits without actually inserting all North Star Components
- Fixed Gold not spawning properly in Snowville Flooded Mine
- Fixed Swamp Entrance Totem being in the wrong location
- Fixed furniture shopkeeper in Snowville not working properly
- Fixed deleted quests not being given back in some cases
- Fixed a scenario where quests could accidentally be deleted from the quest journal by internal code
- Fixed broken gameplay triggers, dialogue, HUD text, and Journal text for the Snowville Hunting Grounds quest
- Fixed issues with Snowville Hunting Grounds and Miner Setback NPCs
- Fixed missing journal text for the Charming Launch quest
- Fixed some scenarios where NPCs and players could spawn underneath floors
- Fixed save load issue for Miner Setback quest triggers
- Fixed potential cause of attributes loading in as values of 0
- Fixed Mounted Boar Gunner not giving player enough space when chasing
- Fixed fishing minigame not playing reel SFX
- Fixed fishing minigame exclamation mark not sorting well with water
- Fixed edge case of AI enemy spawning system that could cause a disconnect
- Fixed snow not falling in Snowville Outskirts
- Fixed hitmarker not displaying when hitting some items
- Fixed some NPCs not being able to open doors properly
- Fixed client being unable to open some doors sometimes
- Fixed Snowville Totem name being incorrect
- Fixed Chassis recipe book loading as the wrong item in a save file
- Fixed edge save case when item is destroyed in inventory
- Fixed client consuming item leaving the item floating
- Fixed world map discovery not sharing between players
- Fixed scenario where a customer could get stuck in waiting at an empty display container
- Fixed Sewing Machine hold position
- Fixed Scrap cutting shopkeeping nav mesh tags
- Fixed water near Ambrosia's Camp being the wrong height compared to other water planes nearby
- Fixed Salvage Crates not dropping anything near Wetlands
- Added impact effects to Boar and Wolf ragdolls
- Fixed Knight and Wizards not having dialogue in Wizard Camp
- Fixed Wizards yelling like Cultists
- Changed Barber dialogue talking about haircuts to talking about sprinting minigames
