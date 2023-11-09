1.0.0021 Hot Fix

Patch
- Now what’s in the storage appears when choosing the target storage from other structures.
- Fixed the standard of showing Ratizens in trouble at left top alarm.
Hot Fix
- Fixed resolution error issues.
- Fixed malfunction on Storage’s Release Setting.
- Fixed bug that the criminals seemingly are released when their schedule changes.
- Fixed Happiness statistics error.
- Fixed UI focus to remain on assigned section when unassigning Ratizens on Ratizen Register.
- Fixed bug that enemies stop spawning, when save and load on the time they’re spawning.
- Modified supporting controller’s image to make it easier to see.
- Fixed bug that numeric units shown blank in some languages.
- Fixed bug of getting healed instead of getting a minimum damage (1) when DEF is higher than enemies’ attack damage.
Changed files in this update