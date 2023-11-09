 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ratopia update for 9 November 2023

1.0.0021 Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12658473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch

  • Now what’s in the storage appears when choosing the target storage from other structures.
  • Fixed the standard of showing Ratizens in trouble at left top alarm.

Hot Fix

  • Fixed resolution error issues.
  • Fixed malfunction on Storage’s Release Setting.
  • Fixed bug that the criminals seemingly are released when their schedule changes.
  • Fixed Happiness statistics error.
  • Fixed UI focus to remain on assigned section when unassigning Ratizens on Ratizen Register.
  • Fixed bug that enemies stop spawning, when save and load on the time they’re spawning.
  • Modified supporting controller’s image to make it easier to see.
  • Fixed bug that numeric units shown blank in some languages.
  • Fixed bug of getting healed instead of getting a minimum damage (1) when DEF is higher than enemies’ attack damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2244132 Depot 2244132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link