v2.0 - Chinese Localization, New Achievements, and OST Release!

Draw Developers team here! Thank you so much for all the love and support for the game since our release just a month ago! Based on your feedback and review, we have a couple of exciting announcements.

Chinese Localization

To all the folks requesting Chinese translations, we hear you! We now have Chinese translations for the in-game dialogue and UI! In the latest update, use the button in the top-right corner of the main menu to choose between English and Simplified Chinese.

Additional Achievements

We've also added five new achievements, including two new hand-animated alternate cutscenes and dialogue, waiting to be unlocked. Best of luck, achievement hunters and game completionists!

OST Release

Enjoyed the music from the game? Now you can listen to them outside of the game! Our original soundtrack featuring 9 tracks by our composer Sheyn Muncada is [now available for download on Steam](store.steampowered.com/app/2645710/Draw_OST)!

Other Fixes

We've been made aware of some players struggling with the Mike Part 2 Bowling Ball Puzzle, so we've made some adjustments accordingly to make things more clear.

Thanks again for all the support. Enjoy the update!

Draw Games Developers