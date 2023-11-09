 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AploVVare Collection update for 9 November 2023

AploVVare Collection v1.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12658313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey knuckleheads! I've got a new game for you, and a big update to an existing one!

I was going to release this sooner but uhhh... got a little bit carried away with new Solace Inc. content, so hopefully this was worth the wait!

Mitruvian Van

Mitruvian Van is a linalike immersive sim where everything is random and you must kill.

This game is aggressively random. It may be easy, it may be impossible. There are no 'solutions' available. Nothing is predetermined, that's up to you.

I made this late October after being inspired by Mosa Lina by stuffedwombat, and decided to make my own spin on the concept. It has boobs, guns, and explosions!

Solace Inc. v1.2

I decided to revisit Solace Inc. and added some more recruits, missions, and more! I also made some changes to the currently existing recruits and missions. I've also added loot crates which will are rare drops that upgrade both the actives and passives of 3 random recruits. There's some cool stuff, go check it out!

Oh, both of these games have new 18+ content for anyone interested ;)

Have fun, and thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2542451 Depot 2542451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link