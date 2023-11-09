QualityScaler 2.9

BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS
- For AMD gpu users,it is recommended to upgrade to drivers 23.11.1 (performance improvements for DirectML-based applications)
- Improvements for video upcaling:
- upscaled frames will now overwrite original frame (to save disk space)
- for .mp4 output is possibile to select the codec, x264 or x265
- improved video bitrate from 4M (default value for ffmpeg) to 16M
- in future will be the possibility to select the desired bitrate
- Improvements processing black and white images
- General bugfixes, code cleaning and performance improvements
- Updated dependencies
Changed files in this update