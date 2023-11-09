 Skip to content

QualityScaler update for 9 November 2023

QualityScaler 2.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS

  • For AMD gpu users,it is recommended to upgrade to drivers 23.11.1 (performance improvements for DirectML-based applications)
  • Improvements for video upcaling:
  • upscaled frames will now overwrite original frame (to save disk space)
  • for .mp4 output is possibile to select the codec, x264 or x265
  • improved video bitrate from 4M (default value for ffmpeg) to 16M
  • in future will be the possibility to select the desired bitrate
  • Improvements processing black and white images
  • General bugfixes, code cleaning and performance improvements
  • Updated dependencies

Depot 2463111
