Space Wreck update for 9 November 2023

Patch 1.3.38 - Companions

Patch 1.3.38 - Build 12658272

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potentially fix follower problem - when companions would sometimes refuse to follow or respond.
  • Fix Captain Howard's quest solution [spoiler]if you talk to him without meeting Chief first.[/spoiler]
  • Add a bonus way to proceed with Captain Howard if you've learned about [spoiler]Kebe from the ship's bow.[/spoiler]
  • Add a way to access SEPIKODA from the roof [spoiler]even if you kicked everyone into space; including their keycards.[/spoiler]
  • Add ending slide for Finn Allision.
  • Expand the ending slide for Edzus.

