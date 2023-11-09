Hamster Scramble is out NOW! - Version 1.0

Greetings, Hamsters Everywhere. 🐹

The day is finally here, and Hamster Scramble is now available!! 🎉

You can finally try out all the new characters, chapters, stages, achievements, and much much more!... We've prepared a release trailer to mark the occasion!

If you tried the Demo, or you are completely new to the game and decide to give it a go, we truly hope you will have a good time with all the changes and new content available! You can find the game in the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1151100/Hamster_Scramble/

Here are some cool fixes and features we have been working on recently.

Visual Changes:

Fixed some drifting in certain animations.

Updated cutscene assets in Chapters 4-6.

Audio Changes:

Stage music will now start at the countdown.

Updated menu sounds.

Other Changes:

Added color override options to the Color Settings menu.

Increased game security via obfuscation and converting game data from XML to C# classes.

Improved controller support in several menus.

Fully disabled input during loading screens to prevent various bugs.

Adjusted many UI elements to account for multiple languages.

Networking improvements:

Next line previews will be synced properly on clients.

Dropping hamsters trigger is now handled by the local client to prevent desyncs.

Popping is only riggered by the host to prevent desyncs.

Characters and palettes will display properly even is the local player has not unlocked them.

Bug Fixes

Fixed several layering bugs.

Fixed bug causing closing certain menus to overflow into lower menus.

Fixed bug causing language setting to not be applied on game restart.

Fixed bug causing certain scenes to not load properly when playing online.

Balls will no longer get stuck on the top of the middle wall in Team Survival.

We would like to thank you all once again for all the support, the game would definitely not be the same without the amazing community we have here on Steam and on Discord! All the feedback, support messages, and even criticism all helped to shape the game so far, and rest assured: the Release is just the beginning!

And with all that said... we will see you in the woods!

Best wishes,

~Treasure Coast Games