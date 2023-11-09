Update with some corrections

-Added items "Calculate sun position" and "Skybox drawing accuracy" to Graphics setting2.

-Moved some settings from Graphics setting to Graphics setting2.

-Added "Set current viewpoint to default" and "Initialize default values ​​of viewpoint" buttons to the pause menu.

-Previously, the view at the start of driving was the same as the state at the end of the previous drive. With this update, pressing the "Set current viewpoint to default" button sets the view at the time of pressing as the default view at the start of each drive.

-Pressing the "Initialize default values ​​of viewpoint" button returns the view settings at the start of driving to the game's initial settings.

-Changed the kanji for "玉川温泉駅"(Tamagawa Onsen Station) to "珠川温泉駅" due to the same name as a real hot spring area.

-Changed "Stop at the station 3" in practice to "Obey signals" and set the departure signal to a stop indication.

-Fixed an issue where the door-closing status of each car in the API was becoming the value of the entire train's door-closing status.

-Fixed a bug where the 3D model of the driver was drawn when returning from an external view reset.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・画面設定２に「太陽位置の変化を計算」「天球の描画精度」の項目を追加しました。

・画面設定の一部を画面設定２に移動しました。

・ポーズメニューに「現在の視点を規定値に設定する」ボタンと「視点の規定値を初期化する」ボタンを追加しました。

今まで運転開始時は前回の運転終了時の状態となっていましたが、今回のアップデート以降は「現在の視点を規定値に設定する」のボタンを押したタイミングの視点が毎回運転開始時の視点となります。

「視点の規定値を初期化する」ボタンを押すと、運転開始時の視点設定をゲームの初期設定に戻します。

・実在の温泉地と名称が同じため、「玉川温泉駅」の漢字を「珠川温泉駅」に改称しました。

・練習の「駅への停車３」を「信号を守る」に変更し、出発信号を停止現示にしました。

・APIの各車両の戸閉状態が列車全体の戸閉状態の値になっていたのを修正しました。

・外側から視点リセットで戻った際運転士の３Dモデルが描画されている不具合を修正しました。