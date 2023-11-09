10 Issues Fixed and 3 adjustments: Farlight 84 V15.1.0.4 Hotfix Patch

We wish to inform you that the patch is scheduled for Nov 09 (UTC). There will be no downtime and the game will be updated automatically.

[What's Fixed]

Fixed the issue where character landing animations were displayed incorrectly after parachuting. Fixed the issue where some players couldn't move forward properly. Fixed the issue where Maychelle's ultimate summons would trigger automatic firing. Addressed the problem on iOS devices where the prompt for the War Falcon landing point was not visible at HD and lower graphics settings. Fixed the positioning error of individual points, report, and follow buttons in the settlement panel of the Area Conflict mode. Fixed the issue where the weekly limit of Recycling Resource Box in the "Recycling Plan" did not refresh at the beginning of a new week. Fixed the issue where some players could use heroes they did not own. Fixed text overflow issues in some languages. Resolved occasional abnormalities in the mode selection interface. Fixed the issue with incorrect font color in chat bubble messages.

[Balance Change]

Reduced the damage of the Air Beast: 130 to 100.

[Other Adjustments]

For Controller users, set Stick Control for wheeled vehicles as the default operation mode; players can still switch in settings to use LT/RT buttons for vehicle movement. Reopened 8 OB positions for custom rooms.

We understand how much your gaming experience means to you. With this latest patch, we continue to work to make Farlight 84 even better. If there are any hiccups along the way, know that we're on it and follow our progress right here.

Best,

The Farlight 84 Team