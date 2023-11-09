Patch v11.14

The beta is now finally on Linux too! So far, I couldn't get the grass shader to work there (that is, in OpenGL), which I've solved for now by turning OFF tesselation. This means that on Linux, grass will be less pretty with fewer strands of grass.

Plankton fixes:

Fixed plankton species classification (used to be based on body parts they didn't have)

Fixed plankton ocean depth requirements (used to be based on the alga height, but plankton doesn't have a height)

Animal editor UI fixes:

Overhauled the statistics panels for eyes and mouths, to better represent the new situation

Increased the size of the food type icons in the animal editor 'food' tab

Instinct list view UI improvements:

Removed the white outline of the color and brightness sliders

The audio slider handle position now match the cursor position more closely

Improved the position of the dark 'range' background of the sliders

The 'ready' button now responds to being hovered

The audio slider handles now indicate being hovered by becoming darker instead of brighter

Epoch UI fixes:

Fixed the glitch you got when pressing ESC in the epoch and species detail views

Finally got the 'maximum number of organisms' statistic to work

Species detail view fixes:

Most common meals and deatch causes are now in the correct order

Fixed that you could no longer zoom to organisms after using the species detail view and the cladogram view

Scenario and understandability improvements:

Added more food types for the first carnivore mouth

The arrow buttons in the plant and animal editors, to see more body parts, now pulsate to attract attention

There is now a tooltip for the 'hanging baby' toggle you get when you add hands to a creature

The wildfire risk now also has (correct) legend labels

The attention getter circle on the alga handle, to teach new players they can grow and shrink algae, now only goes away after you used it correctly

The attention getter circle for the camera preset buttons in the mountain level is now on the correct location

Audio improvements: