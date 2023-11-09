Patch v11.14

The beta is now finally on Linux too! So far, I couldn't get the grass shader to work there (that is, in OpenGL), which I've solved for now by turning OFF tesselation. This means that on Linux, grass will be less pretty with fewer strands of grass.
Plankton fixes:
- Fixed plankton species classification (used to be based on body parts they didn't have)
- Fixed plankton ocean depth requirements (used to be based on the alga height, but plankton doesn't have a height)
Animal editor UI fixes:
- Overhauled the statistics panels for eyes and mouths, to better represent the new situation
- Increased the size of the food type icons in the animal editor 'food' tab
Instinct list view UI improvements:
- Removed the white outline of the color and brightness sliders
- The audio slider handle position now match the cursor position more closely
- Improved the position of the dark 'range' background of the sliders
- The 'ready' button now responds to being hovered
- The audio slider handles now indicate being hovered by becoming darker instead of brighter
Epoch UI fixes:
- Fixed the glitch you got when pressing ESC in the epoch and species detail views
- Finally got the 'maximum number of organisms' statistic to work
Species detail view fixes:
- Most common meals and deatch causes are now in the correct order
- Fixed that you could no longer zoom to organisms after using the species detail view and the cladogram view
Scenario and understandability improvements:
- Added more food types for the first carnivore mouth
- The arrow buttons in the plant and animal editors, to see more body parts, now pulsate to attract attention
- There is now a tooltip for the 'hanging baby' toggle you get when you add hands to a creature
- The wildfire risk now also has (correct) legend labels
- The attention getter circle on the alga handle, to teach new players they can grow and shrink algae, now only goes away after you used it correctly
- The attention getter circle for the camera preset buttons in the mountain level is now on the correct location
Audio improvements:
- Added instinct list and diet view sound effects
- Removed perpetual 'rain' music from the scenarios
- Tweaked baleen mouth cry pitch
- The water splashing sound effect is now less loud
- The water splashing sound effect is now linked to the 'sound effects' setting
- The wildfire sound effect is now linked to the 'sound effects' setting
- All weather sound effects are now linked to the 'sound effects' setting
