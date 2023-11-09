 Skip to content

No One Survived update for 9 November 2023

0.0.6.3 Update Description

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New:

  • New Tree Rebirth Mechanism (Restoration of Tree Synchronization Issues)

  • Increased loading capacity of pickup trucks

Optimization:
  • Optimize the UI for character features, now it will not deform due to text
Bug fix:

  • Fix DLSS frame generation not working

  • Repairing the peak box will also produce honey without completion of construction

  • Fix: Double clicking on the menu to return will cause the UI to disappear

  • Fixed a possibility of visual errors when throwing spears

  • Fix a large number of issues on maps

