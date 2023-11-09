0.0.6.3 Update Description

New:
-
New Tree Rebirth Mechanism (Restoration of Tree Synchronization Issues)
-
Increased loading capacity of pickup trucks
Optimization:
- Optimize the UI for character features, now it will not deform due to text
Bug fix:
-
Fix DLSS frame generation not working
-
Repairing the peak box will also produce honey without completion of construction
-
Fix: Double clicking on the menu to return will cause the UI to disappear
-
Fixed a possibility of visual errors when throwing spears
-
Fix a large number of issues on maps
