NEW Blitz Game Mode - StrangerZ 1.2.0 MAJOR UPDATE

About Blitz Game mode:

Blitz Game mode was a voted for update over on the community discord server. I put up the poll yesterday and it was overwhelmingly requested so I took immediate action and developed this ENTIRE game mode and update all day yesterday... all night... all day today... and present to you, Blitz Mode.

Gameplay:

Blitz Mode is a rapid paced version of the classic StrangerZ

You get ONE attack as the Stranger to break in

As the Stranger if the window is locked or you run out of time you loose.

The Stranger has 130 seconds to kill all the players

The survivor only gets one permanent lock, NO normal locks

Once the permanent lock is placed it can't be picked up, use it wisely

Each game only lasts a maximum of 130 seconds and will be very fast paced, very repayable, and a great game mode for new players to learn the mechanics for the game on.

**

Matchmaking Bans:**

At high request from the community a system has been implemented giving one warning to each player and after the warning is used you will receive a time out from matchmaking when leaving games.

1.2.0 KEY FEATURES / CHANGES:

NEW GAMEMODE, BLITZ MODE - Voted for in community poll

New pregame environment

Punishment system for leaving games (matchmaking ban)

Increased Stranger Rage Speed

Slightly Decreased Stranger speed on classic gamemode

Reduced time to charge flashlight from 8 seconds to 4 seconds

Increased survivor speed across all gamemodes

Extra popups in training

Added Blitz Mode help menu

Updated Whiteboard

Removed 1v1 unranked (Can still play 1v1 with friends using create lobby menu)

Removed 2v1 unranked (Can still play 2v1 with friends using create lobby menu)

Increased Ranked mode ZRating Range for matchmaking

Removed region filter for ranked

Added Blitz Mode 1v1

Fixed nametag positioning in lobby

Changed "level" color on nametag

Removed play 2v1 achievement

Added play Blitz Mode achievement

1.2.0 Bug Fixes

Fixed Stranger getting stuck outside bug

Fixed survivor UI showing on stranger screen

Fixed game causing discord to crash

Fixed several fatal error causes

**

Developer note:

**

I am really hoping this update is well received by the over 300,000 people who have downloaded StrangerZ so far. I have taken in SO much feedback over the past few days since release and haven't been able to sleep and wont be able to rest until the review score corrects itself. Thank you to everyone who has left negative reviews and constructive criticism, I am listening and acting on it!! I am determined to update StrangerZ to become a fun game for everyone to play.

In the last update I introduced a apology message in game which has given all players 500 Zcoins (enough to open a loot crate) in case you missed that, make sure to login and claim it.

I can't wait to see what all of you and the amazing community around my dream game development studio think. Keep sending that feedback and hopefully can change those reviews either with this update or with updates to come.

If you haven't yet please leave a review for StrangerZ!

Will (the developer)

Note: This entire update was developer in 48 hours by one developer.

JOIN THE DISCORD COMMUNITY TO VOTE FOR FUTURE UPDATES: https://discord.gg/lost-frame-development