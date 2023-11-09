Update 3.9 - Steam Deck Improvements ❤️

🔧 Fixed Pops tutorials, game window, and On-screen UI scaling issues on the Deck.
🎮 Game settings now persist between PC and the Steam Deck.
📝 On-screen Keyboard Enhancements.
👏 We are listening to your feedback and ideas with utmost diligence. Always taking notes and always prioritizing what will make the game most enjoyable and bug free. Thank you for being an amazing part of our community! 🎉❤️
