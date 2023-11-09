11/9 (Thu) 0:00 AM (PST) Update Notice

Greetings from the Warhaven team!

The following content will be available in the 11/9 (Thu) 0:00 AM (PST) update.

● Ranked battle

Modify rank scores in Ranked battles to not reflect metrics of an individual's influence, such as battle points.

✔ Developer comment: A team's success or failure depends on a variety of factors, including countless performances, intentions, and complex working relationships between participants.

We believe that it's difficult to accurately reflect all of these in an influence metric.

Even when individual performance is taken out of the equation, not everyone on the winning team's rank score rises equally after a battle, nor does everyone on the losing team fall equally.

Players in a battle are statistically assigned different matchmaking rating scores (MMR) based on their win-loss record, and their final Ranked Score is determined by how well their current rating reflects that matchmaking rating scores.

Your current rating and ranked score will remain the same, and the change will only be applied to your Ranked Battle results after the patch.

● Bug Fixes

Change Hammer Blow to be deflected by the Guardian's defense.

Thank you.